South Africa: Woolworths Issues Stark Warning As Sales Dip By Almost 20 Percent

31 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Georgina Crouth

Soaring living costs and high interest rates are eating into the pockets of even SA's wealthier consumers.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min Even Woolworths customers are smarting from the weak economy.

The retailer said today that soaring living costs and elevated interest rates have eroded consumer confidence, which has led to a sharp decline in discretionary spending. As a result, the upmarket retailer expects its full-year earnings to be down by almost 20% for the year.

Despite a 6.2% growth in group turnover and concession sales, the retailer's overall performance was dented by the sale of David Jones and an extra trading week in the current financial year.

The results are based on a 53-week year, which happens roughly every five or six years.

Since a normal year has 52 weeks and one day, these extra days accumulate over time until there's an extra week in a particular year. As such, Woolworths' results reflect a 53-week year, ending 30 June 2024, not 23 June. In a comparable 52-week period (ended 23 June 2024), sales grew by 4.3%, and in H2 by 3.2%. Online sales grew by 13.3% and contributed 9.2% to group sales for the year.

At the end of March this year,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.