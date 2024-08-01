South Africa: Consumer Ombud Warns Against Doing Any Business With Reliable Store

The online retailer, which has ceased trading, only resolved 25 out of 79 complaints brought to it by the consumer ombudsman before it went under. Now, the chances are highly unlikely that consumers will receive their orders or see any refunds.

The Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman (CGSO) has warned against doing any business with the Reliable Store because it entered voluntary liquidation in May and is unlikely to be able to fulfil orders or process refunds.

The store has a history of consumer complaints. The ombudsman has received 79 complaints relating to refunds and undelivered orders from Reliable Store customers since January this year, with only 25 successfully being resolved.

Now, with Reliable Store having ceased trading, it was even more risky to do business with them.

CGSO Ombudsman Lee Soobrathi said that since last month Reliable Store also ceased cooperating with his office, which prompted them to advise complainants to escalate their issues to the National Consumer Commission.

"Consumers are strongly advised not to conduct any business with Reliable Store. Since the company is in voluntary liquidation, there's a high risk of placing orders for products you may never receive and encountering difficulties getting your money back."

Reliable Store offers a wide range of products online, including electronics, home and business gadgets, tools, toys and gardening equipment. Despite the liquidation process, their website remains operational, raising concerns that unsuspecting consumers could...