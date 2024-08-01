Mauritius: Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards - 113 Students Rewarded for 2023 Exam Excellence

A total of 113 achievers of the 16th edition of the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards, were rewarded for having excelled at the 2023 Cambridge O, A, and AS levels, today, during an official ceremony organised by the Mauritius Examinations Syndicate (MES), at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Moka.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun; the Secretary for Home Affairs and Chairperson of the MES, Mr Ravi Meettook; the Head of Ministry Partnerships, Partnership for Education Cambridge University Press and Assessment, Mr Waleed Bagadi; and other personalities were present.

In her address, Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun, congratulated the students on their remarkable performance and lauded their teachers and parents for their unwavering commitment and support during their educational journey.

She indicated that 26 students emerged as top achievers of the world which she said is a moment of pride for the educational system of Mauritius. The success of the students at the global level shows that the educational reform agenda has been instrumental in improving the national education system, she said.

Education, the Vice-Prime Minister highlighted, is one of the most significant vehicles for personal growth, development, and societal progress adding that the current education system is both quality-driven and responsive to the dynamic needs of the society as well as that of learners. "We have created an education eco-system founded on the right principles and equally produce capable students to meet, match and exceed the standards of the best students worldwide," she stated.

Underlining the important role of an education system, she said that it must thrive on the pillars of equity, quality and inclusiveness, and that all learners must be given equal opportunities. Nevertheless, she stressed that it is important to have the elite to drive innovation, push further the frontiers of knowledge, hone their competitive edge, and play a lead role in influencing and advocating policies for the betterment of the society.

She further mentioned that accelerated evolution in the socio-economic landscape underscores the urgency to increase the relevance and effectiveness of education. To this end, she reiterated her Ministry's commitment to continue to introduce measures to consolidate the Mauritian education system.

The Vice-Prime Minister commended the students for setting a high standard for themselves and their peers and called on them to continue to strive for excellence, embrace challenges and continue learning at all age.

For his part, the Secretary for Home Affairs, stated that the award holds a significant place as it recognises the perseverance and dedication of the students, their teachers, and families. He congratulated them on their outstanding performance which he said is exemplary for the future generations.

The award, he pointed out, is also an opportunity to reflect on the achievement of Mauritian students as individual as well as catalysts for national progress. He reaffirmed the MES's engagement to provide an education that empowers and inspires all and prepare every student to contribute meaningfully to society.

As for Mr Bagadi, he underlined that the Programmes offered by Cambridge have been designed to make students become confident, provide them with appropriate skills, confidence, and develop the ability to be reflective, innovative and socially engaged. They will also give them wide access to pursue their studies and career globally, he emphasised. He is hopeful that the students will continue to strive for excellence in their future endeavours and make a difference.

Cambridge Top in the World and Top in Mauritius awards

The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards aims at valorising the achievement of Mauritian students who have excelled in the 2023 Cambridge O, A and AS level. Students having scored the highest mark in the world and in Mauritius in a subject are presented with the Cambridge Top in the World and the Cambridge Top in Mauritius awards. As for the High achievement Award, it is conferred to students who have obtained outstanding results in subjects with low candidature.