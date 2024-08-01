Tanzania: Ndumbaro Praises Saliboko Despite Olympic Setback

PARIS: IN a notable display of support, Minister for Culture, Art and Sports Damas Ndumbaro has praised swimmer Collins Saliboko for his disciplined performance in the 100m freestyle event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Although Saliboko did not advance beyond the semifinals, his strategic approach in the pool has earned commendation.

Saliboko clocked 53.38 seconds, finishing seventh in Heat 2, while Qvesh Purahoo of Mauritius secured the top spot with a time of 52.22 seconds, just 1.16 seconds ahead of Saliboko.

Minister Ndumbaro acknowledged Saliboko's efforts, highlighting his value as an asset to Tanzania and his past successes on the global stage.

"On behalf of all Tanzanians, I extend my congratulations to Collins for his performance.

We look forward to seeing him inspire and develop future swimmers who will contribute to our national sports achievements," Ndumbaro stated.

The Minister also emphasised the potential benefits of Saliboko's overseas education, suggesting that he could mentor young swimmers in Tanzania during his academic breaks to help nurture emerging talent.

Additionally, Minister Ndumbaro extended his encouragement to female swimmer Sophia Latiff, who is set to compete in the women's 50m freestyle. "I wish you the best of luck in the 50m freestyle.

I hope you bring home victory and continue to make us proud," he added

The recent competition also saw Tanzanian judoka Andrew Mlugu eliminated in the Round of 16 by French competitor Joan Benjamin Gaba, who won decisively with a score of 10-0.

As the event progresses, Tanzania's medal hopes now rest on five remaining athletes. Sophia Latiff will compete in the women's 50m freestyle on August 3, 2024.

Marathon runners Alphonce Felix and Gabriel Geay will race in the men's marathon on August 11, 2024, while Magdalena Shauri and Jackline Juma Sakilu will represent Tanzania in the women's marathon on August 10, 2024.