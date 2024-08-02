Zambia: Truck Laden With 46 Bales of Clothes Intercepted in Siavonga

1 August 2024
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Snike Mzulah

A COMBINED team of security wings in Siavonga has intercepted a truck loaded with 46 bales of assorted brand new clothes that were about to be smuggled into Zimbabwe.

Siavonga District Commissioner Geoffrey Jakopo has confirmed the development which happened on Monday night around 21:00 hours.

Mr Jakopo said an international transit (IT) light Mazda truck suspected to have come from Tanzanian was intercepted at Kariba lakeshore near Shepherd Church.

"The State police received a tip off that there was a canter truck loaded with bales of clothes at the lakeshore near the Shepherd Church on Reign of Destiny school road and that the truck was with some foreign nationals who wanted to smuggle the same items into Zimbabwe using the boats," he said.

