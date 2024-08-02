Mauritius: Minister Ganoo Acknowledges Contribution of Taxi Operators in the Country's Socio-Economic Progress

The contribution of taxi operators in the country's socio-economic progress and the remarkable academic performances of their children were acknowledged, today, during an Award and Recognition Ceremony held at the Salle des Fêtes in Plaza, Rose Hill. The event was organised by the Ministry of Land Transport and Light Rail in collaboration with the Taxi Operators Welfare Fund (TOWF), in view to cater for the welfare of taxi operators and their families.

On this occasion, the children of taxi operators were also awarded prizes for their remarkable performances at the School Certificate (SC) and Higher School Certificate (HSC) examinations.

The Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr Alan Ganoo; the Chairperson of the TOWF, Mr Parwez Nunnoo; and other personalities were present at the event.

In his address, Minister Ganoo underpinned the key role of taxi operators in the transportation sector and in the socio-economic development of the country. He observed that more than 6,000 taxi operators are registered to the TOWF and that, to date, a total of Rs 33 million has been collected in the fund.

The Minister reiterated Government's commitment to support taxi operators through various measures. On this score, he spoke of budgetary measures 2024/2025, including an increase in the once in a lifetime VAT exemption on purchase of a car by 20% to Rs 120,000 for taxi owners and the provision of a loan for taxis of 2.5% over a period of seven years by the Development Bank of Mauritius. He also encouraged other taxi operators to join the TOWF to benefit from various programmes put at their disposal. The TOWF will come up with training programmes to professionalise the work of taxi operators, he added.

As for Mr Nunnoo, he underlined the various grants provided by the TOWF such as the Death Grant of Rs 30,000 payable to family members of any compliant member of the TOWF who has passed away. TOWF's Chairperson moreover elaborated on an 'Accident programme' supporting taxi operators with a grant of Rs 24,150 in case of total loss and a loan of Rs 50,000 at preferential terms; a Medical Grant of up to Rs 36,225 for medical expenses based on days not working and a loan of Rs 100,000 at preferential terms; and a financial support for those affected by natural calamities with a grant of Rs 12,075.

He further spoke of the educational benefits provided to children of members of the TOWF. They are, namely: a grant of Rs 5,000 for those having drawn up to 10 Units at the SC exams; a grant of Rs 10,000 for those enlisted among the first 500 students at HSC level; and a grant of Rs 20,000 to laureates.