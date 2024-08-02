South Africa: Suspects Apprehended for Housebreaking and Theft, Stolen Property Recovered

In a crime intelligence driven operation, in conjunction with Fort Beaufort Detectives, police arrested two suspects aged 26 and 31 years for housebreaking and theft

On Thursday, 01 August 2024 at about 14:00, Police were following two cases of housebreaking and theft that occurred last month (July). They went to a house at Durban Street in Fort Beaufort and recovered plasma television and suitcase. They then proceeded to another house at Tyoksville Location, Fort Beaufort, and they recovered a laptop.

Both suspects were apprehended and charged for housebreaking and theft. They will appear at Fort Beaufort Magistrate Court on Friday, 02 August 2024.