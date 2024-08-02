Angola: UN Recognizes Angola's Commitment to Understanding Ceasefire in DRC

Luanda — The United Nations on Wednesday acknowledged Angola's commitment to mediate another round of negotiations between the parties involved in the conflict in eastern DRC, which culminated in an announcement of a ceasefire, starting on August 4 this year.

Angola announced the ceasefire agreement reached between the DRC and Rwanda, during the 2nd meeting of the heads of diplomacy of the three countries, held in Luanda, on Tuesday, with mediation by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The ceasefire will be monitored by the ad hoc Verification Mechanism. The UN Mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO) has already expressed readiness to support the understanding, observing the organization's guide.

In a statement, the UN spokesperson highlights the expectation that the agreement will create conditions to reduce tensions between the parties.

He says that another hope is that the agreement will allow the safe return of internally displaced people to their homes.

The UN estimates that more than 1.7 million people live in this situation in the province of North Kivu.

Across the country, more than 7 million Congolese were forced to leave their villages due to the armed conflict.

The United Nations also reiterates its support for the efforts led by the Angola Head of State through the Luanda Process, and encourages the parties to respect their commitment to the restoration of peace and stability in Congolese territory.

Data from the organization indicate that, in the country, rich in mineral resources and marked by three decades of conflicts, more than 120 armed groups are active, including the M23 active in the East.