Uganda: Teacher Dies Saving Pupils During School Building Collapse

Ms Bridget Alinaitwe, a mathematics teacher, sustained fatal injuries when the Wednesday evening downpour toppled part of the school structure said to have been a store.

A teacher at Arise and Prosper Primary School in Masindi District was killed after battling to save pupils from a building collapse.

At least six pupils sustained injuries - including four in serious condition - and are undergoing treatment.

The district leadership immediately closed the school in Kijunjubwa Sub-county and opened investigations into the incident.

Mr Sanoni Ddala, the deputy Resident District Commissioner, said they will not allow any school to operate without fulfilling all the requirements, including the standards of their structures.

"I'm going to tell the district engineer and district education officer to come and assess these building to see their standards," he said.

"If they find that they are in a sorry state, the school will be closed until they build standard structures under the guidance of the district engineer. We can't allow our children to study under such structures that puts their lives at risk," Mr Ddala added.

According to Dr Arnold Atugonza, a doctor at Kitara Medical Centre where the injured were undergoing treatment, they received six pupils, admitted two and referred six to Masindi main hospital.

"We were determined but not even a minute was available to save her life [Ms Alinaitwe's]," he said.

"We discharged one pupil and we still have one, the four who were in a critical condition were referred them to Masindi main hospital, but we have got reports that they out of danger," Dr Atugonza added.

Ms Monica Kiiza, the acting district education officer, said the school has been temporarily closed as investigations go on.

She said the school had illegally opened up a boarding section against the advise of the district.

"We have never allowed them to have a boarding section, so when heavy rains happened at night this is what happened, we understand pupils were sleeping in a place the school calls a store," Ms Kiiza said.

Deputy RDC Ddala has warned schools operating without a valid licence that they better close before the law catches up with them.

"We are sounding a warning to all schools working without licenses and other necessary requirements for the smooth teaching, we are not going to spare anyone," he said.

"Actually if you know your school has issues you better closed it yourself before we come."

Mr Ddala said the district leadership will be undertaking random inspection going forward.