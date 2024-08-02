Uganda: Parliament Summons Gen Odongo Over Casino At Embassy Scandal

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has summoned the Minister for Foreign Affairs, General Jeje Odongo, to explain allegations that his docket is conducting a casino business at the embassy in United Arab Emirates.

The summons follows Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja' directive tasking the minister to defend his docket against the allegations.

What started as social media allegations on foreign ministers involvement in casino business in Uganda's consulate in UAE may come to light after parliaments intervention in the matter.

The red flag was raised by shadow minister for foreign affairs Muwada Nkunyingi.

"In the past few weeks, reports have emerged that Ugandan consulate in Dubai which is rented at the expense of Uganda' taxpayer is now housing a casino and gambling equipment and the reports suggests that they were imported into UAE by line minister Jeje Odongo," Nkunyingi said.

He told the House that the minister had turned the embassy into casino and embarrassed the country.

"Surprisingly, turning our consulate into a casino contravenes the laws of UAE, our laws and international laws governing government premises and the minister should be summoned to appear and make a statement before this house," Nkunyingi said.

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa and PM Nabbanja directed Gen Odongo to appear in Parliament and respond to the allegations next week.

"The minister mentioned here is also a member of Parliament now that you have requested for a statement, I will make sure that he comes here to make a statement," PM Nabbanja said.

"On Tuesday next week, we shall have Minister Odongo respond to the issues raised," Tayebwa said.