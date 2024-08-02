Kenya: Malala Ousted As UDA Secretary General After Party Wrangles

Nairobi — Cleophas Malala has been ousted as United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General following weeks of intense wrangles in the party.

Malala was kicked out of the position during a National Executive Council meeting presided over by the party's National Chairperson Cecil Mbarire.

"The appointment of Hon Cleophas Malala as the interim Secretary General is hereby revoked. These changes are effective immediately," the party said in a statement.

Hassan Omar who is the party's Vice Chairperson has been named acting Secretary General in the changes announced on Friday morning.

"Upon wide and consultative deliberations, and in compliance and in accordance with its mandate under Article 8.2 of the Party Constitution, the National Executive Committee has determined to designate the Vice-Chairperson, Hon. Hassan

Omar Hassan to act as the Secretary General on interim basis," the statement adds.

The changes follows drama at the party headquarters in Nairobi, during which Joe Khalende declared himself the Secretary General leading to chaos when he was attacked and ejected.

Friday's statement did not however, make reference to these events, only addressing party grassroots elections which, it said, need to be accelerated.

"We have noted the progressive continuation of our grassroots election in the first phase, and we have directed that the National Elections Board to make necessary adjustments and continue with the elections in the rest of the counties as earlier communicated," the NEC statement said, "these elections will ultimately offer the members of the party an opportunity to choose their leaders from the polling centre all the way to the national level."

Malala has been at crosshairs with members in recent weeks, with some accusing him of championing agendas not supported by the party.