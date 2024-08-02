Kenya: University Funding Model Is Good Just Facing Teething Problem, Education CS Nominee Ogamba Says

Nairobi — Education nominee Julius Ogamba has assured he will enforce proper communication to deal with the controversies surrounding the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and the new university funding model which have faced resistance.

Ogamba expressed the University Funding Model which was rolled out last year is facing opposition due to lack of proper sensitization and public participation despite being an effective model.

"It's true there's a challenge with effective communication and when they are not unbundled correctly it will bring issue.I believe that the university funding model is a good model,it help in ensuring the funds go to meet those who are vulnerable,"he told MPs.

He spoke during his vetting before the National Assembly Appointments Committee chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Ogamba noted the new University Funding Model is facing teething problems because the Measuring Testing Instrument (MTI) is not effectively assessing the level of need for funding students who apply for scholarships.

In the new funding model, the Measuring Testing Instrument (MTI), is used to scientifically determine students' need levels for scholarships and government loans.

"The funding formula has some teething problem because the MTI is not wide enough to identify the income level of parents and hence group the students in certain level,"he said.

Education stakeholders have raised concerns about the new university funding model, arguing that it may prevent students from poor households from accessing tertiary education.

The model benefits learners in both public universities and Technical Vocational and Training Institutions (TVETS) through loans and scholarships.

The government has insisted that the previous funding model that guaranteed every student 80 per cent loans became unsustainable as the student population increased.

At the same time, the Education nominee pointed out that CBC which was rolled out in 2012 has faced resistance from education stakeholders including parents due to sensitization gaps since it came into place.

"We needed the CBC that recognizes the talent and competencies of the children.Its a good program but it has not been understood and thus its need to be unbundled,"Ogamba said.