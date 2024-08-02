Sudan: Khartoum Central Market - 'First Shelling in Months' Kills 2

1 August 2024
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Khartoum — At least two people are dead, and 13 injured, after the Central Market in Khartoum came under artillery bombardment this morning. This is the first time Khartoum city has seen bombardment since the fighting in Khartoum abated.

In a statement via social media, the Southern Belt Emergency Room says that a shell fell in the city's central market. Two dead and 13 injured were thus far registered at Bashair Hospital in southern Khartoum, but as the situation is still fluid, this might change.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have controlled areas south of the belt and large parts of Khartoum city since the beginning of the war. Military operations have declined in Khartoum state for more than a week, and on Wednesday the emergency room announced the partial return of some kitchens south of the belt to work in providing free meals through self-help.

They pointed out that the Qadisiyah Kitchen, Square (1), is back in business after a hiatus of more than three months due to financial deficit, and that the kitchen has returned again through self-effort in the Charitable City, Square (1) at Ali Ibn Abi Talib School.

The kitchen attempts provides a breakfast meal of red lentils, to 360 families from inside and outside the square.

