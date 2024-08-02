Algeria: Presidential Election - Constitutional Court Announces Definitive List of Candidates

31 July 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The Constitutional Court announced on Wednesday the definitive list of the candidates running for the upcoming September 7 presidential election, which includes in alphabetical order by last name (in Arabic), Mr Youcef Aouchiche, from the Socialist Forces Front party (FFS), Mr Abdelmadjid Tebboune, an independent candidate, and Mr Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, from the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP).

"The Constitutional Court held closed meetings on July 27, 28, 29, and 30 to examine the five appeals lodged with the registry office. It also met on July 31 to validate the final list of candidates for the upcoming presidential election," the President of the Constitutional Court, Omar Belhadj, said.

The Constitutional Court also "decided to accept and validate the final list of candidates for the upcoming presidential election slated for 7 September 2024, listed in alphabetical order by last name (in Arabic) as follows: Youcef Aouchiche from the Socialist Forces Front (FFS), Abdelmadjid Tebboune running as an independent candidate and Abdelaali Hassani Cherif from the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP)."

Belhadj further said that "the Constitutional Court's decisions will be sent to the Secretary General of the Government for publication in the Official Journal," adding that "the decisions to reject appeals regarding candidacies will be immediately notified to those concerned."

