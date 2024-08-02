South Africa: Appeal for More Organ Donors

The Department of Health has appealed to citizens to sign up to become organ and tissue donors in a bid to improve someone's quality of life or even save someone's life, especially those who are very sick or dying from a life-threatening disease or organ failure.

"Organ donation is when organs such as the heart, lungs, liver and kidneys are removed from one person and transplanted into another person," the department explained, adding that one donor can save up to seven lives and transform over 50 lives.

Meanwhile, tissue donation is when tissues in the body such as skin, corneas and bone are removed from one person and transplanted into another person.

It is estimated that over 2 500 people are on the active waiting list for organ and tissue donation, while others lose their lives while waiting to receive a lifesaving gift.

"Currently, organ donors are in very short supply because of limited knowledge amongst citizens," the department said.

The department, in collaboration with various non-governmental organisations, said they will use the month of August as part of Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Month.

According to the department, anyone aged 18 years or older can become an organ or tissue donor without expecting financial reward, and subject themselves to certain medical conditions that require one to wait or be physically well.

"One can donate organs such as the kidney and liver lobe and continue to live a normal and healthy life because organs like the liver regenerate over time."

However, it is illegal in South Africa and other parts of the world for anyone to sell or trade human organs or tissues as that can perpetuate organ and human trafficking.

"An organ transplant takes place in both government and private hospitals after an individual has been declared circulatory (heart stopped beating) or brain dead, but is still being supported by artificial life support.

"The tissue donation and retrieval can still take place several hours and even days after death, but consent from the loved ones must be given."

Potential donors can go to their nearest public or private hospital to ask for assistance on the steps to follow for one to donate, alternatively, call the Organ Donor Foundation on 0800 22 66 11 or visit www.odf.org.za.

Those interested can also contact the SA Bone Marrow Registry at 021 447 8630 or the Centre for Tissue Engineering at Tshwane University of Technology at 012 349 3500 or visit www.tissuedonation.org.za.