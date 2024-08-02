South Africa: Electoral Commission Receives Clean Audit

The Electoral Commission has received a clean audit report for the fourth time in a row.

"The Electoral Commission is proud to announce that the Auditor-General has concluded the external audit procedures on the 2023/2024 financial statements of the Electoral Commission as well as Party Funding. The outcome of both these external audits is clean audit opinion.

"This feat is achieved for the fourth consecutive time," the Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The commission said the clean audit opinions speak to the financial probity as well as the strength of internal controls which remain of the highest standards adding that the adherence to prescripts in the form of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and its corresponding regulations.

Electoral Commission CEO Sy Mamabolo welcomed the clean audit and commended staff for working tirelessly to ensure that accountability, proficiency, and transparency is always at the centre of the organisation's business practices.

"Throughout the years we have implemented internal controls to manage performance of the organisation. We strive to maintain this standard going forward, even during busy election periods," said Mamabolo.

He went further to say, "as the Electoral Commission we have not only committed ourselves to delivering reputable elections but have also made it our business to ensure our business practices are of the highest standard through the consistent implementation of internal controls."

The audit report, together with the Annual Report, will be presented to the seventh iteration of the National Assembly in line with the provisions of the Electoral Commission Act and the PFMA.