Ethiopia: President Pushes for Unity Towards Lasting Peace, Dev't

ADDIS ABABA — President Sahlework Zewde emphasized the critical need for a united effort to ensure sustainable peace and development across Ethiopia.

The President made the above statement yesterday during the 16thRegular General Assembly and Recognition Forum organized by the Inter-Religions Council of Ethiopia, held at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum.

In her opening speech, President Sahle-work highlighted that collaboration is the key to achieving lasting peace and holistic development in the nation. She acknowledged the significant role religious institutions have played in building peace and protecting the country's values over the years.

However, the President stressed that the current peace challenges call for a consolidated effort from the government, religious leaders, and stakeholders to overcome these issues.

"Peace does not come just because it is wanted, but it requires a lot of effort. Therefore, all concerned bodies should put in their part, as peace is a key issue for development and growth," She underscored.

Sahle-work urged the Inter-Religions Council of Ethiopia to continue its efforts in fostering peace, cooperation, and development.

Inter-Religions Council of Ethiopia Board Chairperson Abune Gorgorious reiterated the council's commitment to promoting unity, tolerance, and development. He emphasized the importance of strengthening ties among societies and institutions and addressing breaches of peace through justice, reconciliation, and consensus.

Supporting this viewpoint, Peace State Minister Kairedin Tezera (PhD) highlighted the significant role of religious institutions in establishing social values throughout Ethiopia's history.

Kairedin assured that his ministry is working closely with the council to ensure peace and development, including preparing systems and procedures to effectively integrate non-members of the religious council.

Religious leaders, council members, Ministry of Peace officials, and other government higher officials attended the forum which was held under theme "Let Us Give Thanks to The Benefactors; Keep Our Peace."