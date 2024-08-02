Uganda: South African Uber Driver Kidnapped in Kampala

Police say Mr Amos Masoga Morubura was found tied and showing signs of torture

The Kampala Metropolitan Police have rescued a South African national who was kidnapped and allegedly tortured in the country.

Police say Mr Amos Masoga Morubura, a 40-year-old Uber operator, was kidnapped in Bandogo Zone, Makindye Division, in the capital Kampala on July 31

"He was abducted around Munyonyo and subjected to torture by suspects who are still at large," said Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the KMP deputy spokesperson.

The incident was reported through a video circulating on social media.

The video was shared by Mr Morubura's brother in South Africa after the kidnappers demanded ZAR100,000 (Shs20 million) ransom.

His brother posted the video on social media seeking help.

Following the kidnapping, a team from the Flying Squad, an elite unit of police's crime operatives, contacted the victim's brother in South Africa for more details on the kidnapping.

"Mr Morubura was subsequently traced to a house in Bandogo, where he was found tied up and showing signs of torture," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Mr Morubura arrived in Uganda on May 28 and had been staying with friends.

"He alleges that he confronted his Ugandan friend Peter Mulondo and his accomplice, a one Elijah, for making unauthorised withdrawals from his bank account," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

"This confrontation allegedly angered the duo, who then kidnapped him as he was heading to the airport on July 31 around Munyonyo area."

Police said the suspects are on the run.