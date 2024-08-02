Kenya: How Tusker FC Went All Out to Secure Jacob Onyango's Signature

Nairobi — After losing star striker Eric Kapaito who is headed to Tanzania with Namungo FC, Tusker FC had to go to the market in search of a striker who would be worthy to fit into the former FKF Premier League Most Valuable Player's boots.

Sofapaka's Jacob Onyango was identified as a prime target. The 20-year old striker was one of Batoto ba Mungu's brightest prospects in the second half of the season and with eight goals in 15 matches looked like the best candidate to fill the void.

The brewers immediately commenced talks with the forward, with his contract ending. But, there was a problem. Police FC, with hefty financial muscle in terms of sign-on fee and salary, threw their hats into the ring.

They hijacked Tusker's talks and quickly convinced the forward to join them with a good payday ahead of him. Up until when Sofapaka had their second leg play-off match against Naivas FC, it was all clear Onyango was headed to Police.

Lengthy talks late into the night

But, a lengthy chase the following day, including a meeting that went all the way till 9pm saw the tables swing in favour of the brewers.

Tusker had to convince the player and his guardian of their plans with him, and that he would be an integral part of the squad. A face to face meeting with the club's CEO as well as interim coach Charles Okere late into the night sealed the deal.

"He is a player who we know will fit perfectly into the team and we needed to convince him to come," Okere said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For a team that had lost Kapaito, and then Daniel Sakari to Police FC due to financial influence, this was a big win for Tusker.

Made the right decision

The forward himself, speaking after arriving at the club, believed he made the right decision.

"It's true there was a lot of interest, but I knew Tusker was the right place for me. This is a club that every season fights for the trophy and even if you look at the last two seasons, they have just been unlucky. I also needed a place where I could feel comfortable and I knew I was going to play," Onyango said.

He added; "I am looking forward to my time here. I know it will not be easy and I have to work harder to achieve my targets as a player and that of the team."

Onyango will fight for a starting place in the forward line against mainstay Deogratious Ojok, and new signing Boban Zirintusa who arrived from Tanzania's Biashara United.