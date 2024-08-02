Kenya: Award-Winning Kenyan Mixologist Annette Mulama - Crafting Excellence in Her Trade

It's not every day you come across a female mixologist, let alone an award-winning, young, female, black mixologist.

Annette Mulama stands out in an industry often dominated by men, breaking barriers and setting new standards of excellence in Kenya with her talent and dedication. Last month, she was crowned the champion of the 2024 World Class Kenya Bartender competition, a contest that began in April with 278 participants competing in online challenges. She clinched the title after an intense final round against four other finalists and will now represent Kenya at the global finals in Shanghai, China, in September.

Annette's journey into the world of mixology began with her passion for the hospitality industry. After earning a bachelor's degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management from Kenyatta University, she discovered a spark of interest in mixology and enrolled at the Nairobi Bar School to master its basics.

Her first job at Noir Gallery provided the perfect platform to nurture her talents. When the Diageo World Class competition 2022 came around, Annette, despite being only five months into the industry, fearlessly competed and emerged as a top-six finalist.

In 2023, Annette joined Tribe Hotel, working at Hero Restaurant. Here, she continued to refine her craft, exploring new techniques and technologies, and reading extensively about cocktail modifiers. Her dedication paid off when she again made it to the top six finalists in the Diageo World Class competition 2023. This resilience and commitment opened doors to international competitions, where she ranked among the top 25 in The Blend Scholarship by @50BestBars 2023, allowing her to network with young bartenders globally.

We visited Hero, where she works, to chat with her and witness her cocktail magic in action. (Hero was ranked Ranked #62 The World's 50 Best Bars; an annual list that celebrates the best of the international drinks industry. First published in 2009, it provides an annual ranking of bars as voted for by 680 drinks experts from across the globe. The list represents the ultimate international guide to the world's top bars and drinking destinations.)

What are your top tips for winning a cocktail competition?

(smiling) "You have to follow the rules on the brief. You have to remember never to underestimate any competitor and lastly, show up and show off your skills - find your balance."

Tell us about your signature cocktail.

"It's called THE BUZZ," Annette begins, her eyes lighting up. "Here's what I use to make it:

45ml gastrique

50ml Singleton 12

Method: shaken and served in a whisky glass with an ice block. Garnish: beef skewer.

Gastrique, typically a sauce for steak, is enhanced with green chillies, sweetened with maple syrup, and balanced with red wine vinegar. The result is a cocktail where the beef taste complements the maple syrup, ending with a mild peppery finish."

What sets a great mixologist apart?

"Professionalism. Positive reception to criticism. Willingness to seek assistance from maestros. Commitment to practicing and perfecting weaknesses. Unafraid of losing - driven to improve. Consistency - perseverance despite setbacks."

Can you describe your creative process for developing a new cocktail?

"Sure. I start by understanding the spirit's tasting notes and origin. Then, I identify complementary ingredients and choose the appropriate technique. I attach a story to the drink and name it accordingly. Finally, I select serveware that enhances the cocktail's presentation."

What are some of the current trends in mixology that you find exciting?

"Fat washing, milk washing, clarification, infusions, and carbonation," she lists, clearly enthusiastic about these innovations.

What advice would you give to aspiring mixologists?

"Stay disciplined, rise above fear, be ready to learn, and be a professional," she advises, her voice full of encouragement.

What are some of the challenges you face in the industry, especially as a female mixologist?

"Maintaining professionalism and continuous improvement can be challenging," Annette admits. "I stay motivated by focusing on my goals, breathing through stressful moments, and balancing work and emotions."

Regarding Kenyan perceptions of mixology, one of the biggest concerns is the rise of counterfeit alcohol and watered-down cocktails. Annette emphasizes the importance of sourcing alcohol from trusted suppliers and educating customers about cocktail concepts. She advises choosing reputable outlets and understanding the purpose of ice in drinks. For a longer-lasting experience, she recommends opting for straight-up drinks like martinis or cosmopolitans.

To stay updated with the latest trends and innovations in the industry, Annette leverages online resources like the Diageo Bar Academy and learns from international bartenders during takeovers at Hero Bar. She also draws inspiration from books, discovering how past bartending trends are being innovated today.

As we conclude our chat, I ask her about her expectations as she represents Kenya at the Global World Class Finals in China. She responds, "I am looking forward to first and foremost representing my country and carrying the flag high. I am also excited to meet industry leaders like the Diageo World Class team, Bob Nolet of Ketel One distillery, and legends like Julie Reiner." She aims to learn diverse techniques, network extensively, and showcase Kenya's rich heritage on the global stage.

Annette aspires to be the Voice of Women in Cocktails. From her first community day at EABL, where she was the only female bartender, she realized her mission: to inspire women to overcome fear and excel in the industry.

(Location; Hero, Trademark Hotel, Village Market)