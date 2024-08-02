Rwanda: Closure of Non-Compliant Faith-Based Organisations - What Are the Essential Requirements?

The Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) and other government agencies are conducting countrywide inspections to ensure that faith-based organizations (FBOs) adhere to national laws and regulations.

This aims to ensure safe, legal, and ethical operations within these organizations. To date, 185 churches in Musanze District have been closed for not meeting required standards.

Below are the key compliance requirements for such entities:

1. Leadership and qualifications

According to Judith Kazaire, the Head of the Civil Society and Political Organizations Department at Rwanda Governance Board, faith-based organizations' leaders must have academic qualifications as required by the law.

She noted that the law requires these leaders to have a degree in religious studies from a higher learning institution or any other degree with a valid certificate in religious studies-related matters delivered by a recognized institution.

Kazaire elaborated: "The rationale for academic qualifications is to ensure that religious leaders qualify and are capable of interpreting and delivering faith-related messages to the congregations they lead.

"Before the 2018 law governing faith-based organizations was passed, people would say that God anointed them. Some preachers would deliver misleading messages thereby diverting congregants from constructive and transformational programmes. So, it is important that the faith sector should progress along with other development sectors in the country."

2. Documentation

For a new church, for example, to be established, a collaboration letter issued by the district where it is located, and an action plan, must be submitted to RGB. If a church decides to open a branch, it must apply to the relevant district and send a copy to RGB. This process ensures transparency and alignment with district development priorities.

Kazaire explained that: "When faith-based organizations are expanding to a new district, they must request the district and notify RGB about the church's purpose and the activities it plans to bring to the area. The district will review the proposal and grant or reject the partnership."

The action plan should outline not only evangelistic efforts but also other community activities. RGB monitors these activities to ensure they align with the organization's stated goals and budget.

"We will monitor whether they implemented their plans because activities also correspond to the budget they bring on board," Kazaire noted.

The leaders of faith-based organizations also submit a certificate of criminal record issued by the National Public Prosecution Authority. This checks the integrity of the leaders.

Such organizations must also submit a statute detailing their mission and governance aspects. When assessing compliance, authorities also refer to the laws of the organization.

3. Doctrinal alignment and ethical standards

Each organization must submit a statement of faith detailing its doctrines.

This document is crucial for assessing whether the teachings align with national values and laws.

She added, "The constitution guarantees freedom of faith in Article 37, but we ensure that this freedom does not contradict national values and standards, or the unity of Rwandans."

4. Building and safety principles

All faith-based organizations must ensure their buildings comply with established national safety standards and building codes. This includes structural integrity, lightning protection, and adherence to zoning laws to maintain the peace and safety of the congregants and the surrounding community.

Kazaire highlighted that the rationale is to make sure that the building, its location, and its standards ensure the safety and peace of the people in the church and communities around the church.

"RGB, in collaboration with other government entities, is conducting inspections across the country to verify compliance with laws and standards. Organizations failing to meet the standards may be closed. It is very important to understand that the goal is not punitive but corrective. It should be clear that the assessment is not against the faith-based organizations but rather for places of worship to fulfill these important legal safety standards," Kazaire clarified.

She added that when an organization corrects its deficiencies and meets the requirements, it can reopen.

In cases of illegal activities, such as leading people to unsafe places, more strict actions may be taken. However, as noted, most closures are administrative, and leaders are not subjected to criminal investigations unless there is evidence of illegal conduct.