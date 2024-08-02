Rwanda: Juno Kizigenza, Bushali to Lead 'Karongi Experience' Stage

Kigali may be your hottest entertainment spot lately, but promoters aren't taking partygoers from upcountry for granted either, with a host of artistes now heading to the western country ahead of Saturday's Karongi Experience show.

All roads will lead to Carnival Beach which will be home of entertainment as the likes of Juno Kizigenza and rapper Bushali lead a lineup of performers expected at the show on the shores of Lake Kivu.

Promoters want to carve a niche in the lakeside beach and turn it into one of the hottest entertainment hubs in the country considering that it hosts a number of tourists.

"Karongi is one of Rwanda's best tourism destinations but which is not yet familiar with entertainment activities. While many concerts out of Kigali are taken to Rubavu or Musanze, Karongi also has the potential to keep its residents, and tourists in particular, entertained which I believe they deserve," Eric Safi, the brains behind the show, told The New Times.

"We are taking this show there to give Rwandans and party goers at large more options for entertainment and we want to keep organizing such shows to give them a reason to be happy, vibe and get to hang out with friends. Sooner or later, Kigalians and other people across the country will take this place as their second home," he added.

Performing also include Yuhi Mic, DJs Higa and Rusam, DJ Pius and Amy The Deejay, with MC Buryohe as the official host of the show which will be on from 12pm to 1am.

Entrance tickets are available at Rwf 5,000 for regulars and 15,000 for VIPs before the show and Rwf 10,000 (regular) and Rwf 20,000 (VIPs) at the gate.