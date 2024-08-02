South Sudan: Kenya Reaffirms Commitment to Mediate Peace in South Sudan

Nairobi — Kenya has reiterated its dedication to mediating peace and stability in South Sudan, as President William Ruto met with the African Union's Panel of the Wise (PoW) at State House in Nairobi.

The PoW, a consultative body of the African Union, consists of five appointed members tasked with advising the Peace and Security Council on conflict prevention and resolution.

During the meeting, Ruto expressed optimism about the progress made in restoring stability in South Sudan ahead of its upcoming elections.

"Kenya remains steadfast in the South Sudan journey towards the consolidation of peace and security. We are glad there has been demonstrable progress in bringing the country back to stability ahead of elections," he stated.

He was joined by former Judge Effie Owuor, former Burundi President Domitien Ndayizeye, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

The ongoing instability in South Sudan, which erupted into civil war on December 15, 2013, has seen government forces clash with opposition groups, leading to widespread violence along ethnic lines.

Despite several attempts at peace agreements and cease-fires initiated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), lasting peace remains elusive.

In May 2023, Kenya launched a high-level mediation initiative named "Tumaini," meaning "hope" in Swahili, aimed at complementing the 2018 peace deal.

Ruto appointed Major Gen (Rtd) Lazarus Sumbeiywo to lead discussions between the government and rebel factions.

Ahead of the talks that commenced on May 10, Ruto expressed his satisfaction with the peace process, stating, "Kenya is impressed by the South Sudan peace process, recognising the importance of stability in the neighbouring state and the region."

Despite the formation of a unity government and efforts toward reconciliation, concerns remain regarding unresolved issues like security arrangements and electoral preparations, raising doubts about the sustainability of peace in the region.