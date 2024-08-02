Ethiopian Airlines to Launch 5th New Flight Destination in India

2 August 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines Group will be launching 5th flight destination to India.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ethiopian Civilians Aviation and the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation on 30th July 2024 in New Delhi India to add three flights to and from Hyderabad, India.

The MoU is anticipated to enhance the capacity entitlement from 35 to 38 services per week in each direction, according to Ethiopian Embassy in New Delhi. Ethiopian Airlines Group (Ethiopian) is one of the fastest-growing airlines brand globally and the continent's largest airline brand.

In its seventy-eight years of successful operations, Ethiopian has become one of the African continent's leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion's share of the African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 150 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.