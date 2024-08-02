Ethiopian Airlines to Launch 5th New Flight Destination in India

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines Group will be launching 5th flight destination to India.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ethiopian Civilians Aviation and the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation on 30th July 2024 in New Delhi India to add three flights to and from Hyderabad, India.

The MoU is anticipated to enhance the capacity entitlement from 35 to 38 services per week in each direction, according to Ethiopian Embassy in New Delhi. Ethiopian Airlines Group (Ethiopian) is one of the fastest-growing airlines brand globally and the continent's largest airline brand.

In its seventy-eight years of successful operations, Ethiopian has become one of the African continent's leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion's share of the African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 150 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.