Somalia: Federal Government of Somalia Engages Terrorists With Support From U.S. Forces

Stuttgart, Germany — At the request of the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted a collective self-defense airstrike against al Shabaab terrorists on July 15.

The airstrike occurred in a remote area in the vicinity of Ceel Dheere approximately 170 km northeast of Mogadishu.

The initial post-strike assessment indicates the airstrike killed 10 al Shabaab fighters and that there were no civilians harmed.

In addition to the airstrikes, U.S. forces provided support to evacuate a number of the Somali force's casualties after they were attacked by the terrorist group.

U.S. Africa Command will continue to assess the results of this airstrike and will provide additional information as appropriate. Specific details about the units involved and assets used will not be released to ensure operational security.

Al Shabaab has proved both its will and capability to attack U.S. forces and threaten U.S. security interests. U.S. Africa Command, alongside its partners, continues to take action to prevent this malicious terrorist group from planning and conducting attacks in the region, which disproportionately harm civilians.

Somalia remains key to the security environment in East Africa. U.S. Africa Command's forces will continue training, advising, and equipping partner forces to give them the tools that they need to degrade al Shabaab.

U.S. Africa Command, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, with partners, counters malign actors and transnational threats, responds to crises, and strengthens security forces to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability and prosperity.