Somalia: Ethiopia Downplays Recruitment Concerns Amid Al-Shabaab and Isis Threat

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has downplayed concerns about its citizens joining the ranks of Al-Shabaab and ISIS in Somalia, stating that it is not a major concern for the country.

A spokesperson for Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has assured that the country's security and intelligence agencies are effectively managing the terrorist threat.

The spokesperson, NebiyuTedla, emphasized that Al-Shabaab and ISIS cannot carry out attacks in Ethiopia, just like other countries where troops are stationed in Somalia, such as Kenya and Uganda, which have experienced various explosions. He pointed out that the Ethiopian Army is always alert to the threat of Al-Shabaab in the Horn of Africa region.

Tedla also underlined the importance of information collection and cooperation efforts with regional friends to reduce security threats along the border with Somalia, which serves as a base for both Al-Shabaab and ISIS.

Reports from various agencies have confirmed that Al-Shabaab and ISIS recruit many fighters from Ethiopia. Some of these fighters have even appeared in videos released by the terrorist groups.

In the Golis Mountains of the Puntland region, it is reported that many areas are being used by ISIS fighters for training. The number of ISIS fighters in Somalia is estimated to be in the hundreds, and they are primarily fighting in the mountains of the Bari region.

In an interview with VOA, the former intelligence chief of Puntland, Abdi Yare, stated that the number of ISIS fighters has increased by 50%. However, the National Security Adviser, Hussein Macallin, believes that the power of ISIS in Puntland has increased, but he reduced the risk that can be expected to come with them, compared to the limited area they occupy in Puntland.

Despite these reports, Ethiopia remains confident in its ability to manage the threat posed by Al-Shabaab and ISIS recruitment of its citizens.

The country's security and intelligence agencies are working diligently to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.