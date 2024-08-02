Somalia: Somali Special Forces Deal Blow to Al-Shabaab in Lower Jubba Region

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a significant victory against the Al-Shabaab militant group, the special forces of the Danab commando of the Somali army, along with Jubbaland forces, launched a successful operation in the Lower Jubba region.

The operation took place in the areas of Harboole and Bibi, near the town of Afmadow, and resulted in the killing of several Al-Shabaab members.

The operation was initiated in the middle of the night when the special forces launched a surprise attack on Al-Shabaab in a place known as Dhashegga Qumbi. The battle lasted for several hours, and the Somali army and Jubbaland forces eventually joined forces to eliminate the militants.

Reports indicate that a number of Al-Shabaab fighters fled the scene after being defeated in the battle. The successful operation is a significant blow to the militant group, which has been a major threat to the security and stability of Somalia.

In recent days, the Somali army and Jubbaland forces have been conducting heavy operations in the Jubba regions, resulting in significant defeats for Al-Shabaab. The joint efforts of the Somali army and regional forces demonstrate a strong commitment to eradicating the threat posed by the militant group.

The operation in the Lower Jubba region is a testament to the effectiveness of the Somali army and its ability to carry out successful operations against Al-Shabaab. It also highlights the importance of regional cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

As Somalia continues to grapple with the threat of Al-Shabaab, operations like the one in the Lower Jubba region serve as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and security of the country. The Somali army and its allies remain committed to defeating the militant group and restoring peace and stability to the region.