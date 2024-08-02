Somalia President Hosts Banquet for Clerics At Palace

Mogadishu, Somalia — The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who hosted a dinner in honor of the religious leaders who participated in the Second Conference of the Somali clercis, welcomed the report of the Ulemaudin Congress, urging them to strengthen unity among them. , to find lasting Somali unity.

The President thanked the clercis for their united support to the government in protecting the Religion, Good Culture and Life of Somali citizens, and urged them to strengthen their role in guiding the nation, strengthening the government, developing the country and educating the public.

"Somali scholars are the leaders of the nation and you are expected to guide the people to the path of peace, security and governance. Peace, unity and progress achieved by the Somali people depend on having a united Somali Ulama'udin.

President Hassan Sheikh urged the Ulema'udin to strengthen their efforts in fighting the Khawarij, against the wrong ideas they spread and to bring together the Somali community that has been torn apart by civil strife.