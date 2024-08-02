Tanzania: SGR Train Services - Tanzania Takes Off

President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday officially launched the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) electric train services, directing the Tanzania Railway Corporation to integrate it with other sectors to facilitate smooth transportation of goods and services.

At the inaugural event, the Head of State issued key directives to the Ministry of Transport to ensure Tanzanians benefit fully from the new train services.

"This is not just a railway; it is a lifeline that will bring our people closer, enhance trade and spur economic growth," President Samia said.

The flagging-off event in Dar es Salaam yesterday saw President Samia boarding the electric train to Dodoma, with stops at Pugu, Ngerengere and Morogoro to greet citizens. The launch culminated in Dodoma, where she addressed the public.

President Samia urged the TRC board and management to ensure the timely completion of the ongoing railway construction sections, adhering to agreed standards and quality.

She directed the ministry to complete the construction and repair of cargo ships on various lakes before the project ends, facilitating commercial links with sea and lake ports, particularly Victoria and Tanganyika.

The integration of the railway with air transport is crucial. The railway should connect to Terminal III of Julius Nyerere International Airport, allowing goods to move directly onto the railway for easy onward transportation.

"The use of modern ICT systems, including railway security systems, ticketing and passenger tracking, should be prioritised to avoid reverting to manual systems," she insisted.

The government expects the TRC to commence issuing dividends without requesting subsidies. Separate accounts and accountability systems for SGR and Meter Gauge Railway (MGR) should be maintained to ensure transparency, President Samia directed.

"The TRC must establish a new work culture, implement robust maintenance and safety systems and provide ongoing training for staff in infrastructure management, operations and marketing," she urged.

President Samia emphasised that the success of the railway depends on the combined efforts of the central government, regions, districts and private sector stakeholders. "We must unite to ensure the railway benefits everyone."

Support from stakeholders, she said including the African Development Bank (AfDB), has been secured for the remaining sections.

The President acknowledged her predecessors' contributions to the SGR project, stating that it is now a reality, not just a dream.

President Samia further said in the first phase of the project, sections from Makutupora to Tabora (368 km), Tabora to Isaka (165 km) and Isaka to Mwanza (341 km) are being completed. The second phase involves the ongoing construction of sections from Tabora to Kigoma (506 km) and Uvinza to Musogati (365 km), connecting Tanzania with Burundi and the DRC.

"The SGR project aims to reduce travel time from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma by 60 per cent, from 9 hours to an average of 3 hours and 35 minutes, facilitating commercial and social activities between these major cities," she said.

She added, "The SGR will reduce road congestion, minimise accidents, improve transportation efficiency and reduce environmental degradation. It will stimulate economic opportunities and boost regional trade within Tanzania and with neighbouring landlinked countries."

According to her, the whole project, costing 23.3tril/-, requires protection and maintenance by citizens, especially those living along the route, to generate income. There are high expectations for revenue generation and economic growth.

President Samia further directed the Treasury Registrar to establish and monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) with the TRC Board and management.

She said the railway must integrate with other sectors and cargo handling areas are being strengthened.

"Investment in SGR does not mean abandoning MGR, as the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) is being revived. The project also includes developing the Dar es Salaam port and dry ports ta Kwala, Ihumwa and Isaka, with plans to connect the railway to several areas," she said.

President Samia also outlined plans to connect Tanzania's SGR infrastructure with neighbouring Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

She highlighted the continent's infrastructure challenges, noting that poor connectivity is impeding intra-Africa trade.

Dr Samia further said that her administration is prioritising the extension of the SGR network to bridge the gap between East and West Africa via Burundi and the DRC, noting the strategic importance of linking Tanzania's ports to landlinked neighbouring countries, facilitating the movement of cargo and fuel.

Th Secretary-General of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Ambassador Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, in his party and citizens' greetings, said the President received the construction of this modern train, which had covered 722 kilometres and within his three years of leadership, she facilitated the construction of 1,522 kilometres, exceeding expectations.

"CCM members and Tanzanians, in general, are proud of your excellent leadership and that's why citizens flock to see you, including the developments you are bringing, as witnessed at the Ngerengere meeting where more than 40 children were lifted and carried on their parents' shoulders to see you," Dr Nchimbi said.

On his part, the Morogoro Regional Commissioner, Adam Malima, said that the region has achieved great success since the SGR began its journeys from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro before extending to Dodoma.

Mr Malima said that many passengers were using the transport from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro and continuing their journeys by vehicles, as well as from other regions.