Tanzania: Ride On Electric Train

Dodoma — For the majority of Tanzanians, except for those who have travelled to Western or Asian nations, hardly have an experience to narrate the comfort of travelling onboard an electric train.

The majority have always taken the conventional train travel from region to region.

For Dar es Salaam residents, they use conventional trains to commute to work as well as to conduct other activities.

For them, the familiar sound of the wheels clattering over the tracks, the occasional jolts and the dense air filled with the aroma of old upholstery were part of their daily routine.

Travelling was somewhat cumbersome and took a long time for passengers to reach their destinations.

No wonder, when the government announced the commencement of a new electric train line service from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro on June 14, this year and extending services to Dodoma on July 25th this year, it became a huge buzz and crowd puller.

The train services were officially launched yesterday by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

President Samia told thousands of Dodoma residents, who thronged Dodoma Station for the official launch of the electric train services, that the dream has finally come true.

She acknowledged the role of her predecessors- the third phase administration President late Benjamin Mkapa, who conceived the idea of coming up with the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) electric train services.

Dr Samia also saluted the role of the fourth phase President Dr Jakaya Kikwete, whose administration conducted a feasibility study of the project and the late fifth phase President Dr John Magufuli for fully embarking on the execution of the project.

Indeed, the government has made the right decision.

Just at its infant stage, the electric train has ferried close to 200,000 passengers, according to the Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) Director General Mr Masanja Kadogosa.

Of those served, a total of 160,000 are passengers who travelled from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro and vice-versa, pouring into the TRC coffers a sum of 2.4bn/-, while the Dar-Dom route has already collected a revenue of 744m/- from 28,000 passengers served so far.

Just yesterday, over 2,000 passengers, including a delegation of the president and other top government leaders, traversed to Dodoma from Dar es Salaam.

For the majority, it was both curious and exciting to experience the journey.

On a bright, crisp morning, I was part of the passengers and I arrived at the gleaming new station in Dar es Salaam initially baptised 'Tanzanite,' now Magufuli Station.

It is small but elegant both exterior and interior. As passengers stepped onto the platform, the contrast between this new technology and the traditional trains was striking.

Boarding was a breeze; the doors opened effortlessly and I was greeted by a spacious, well-lit interior.

The seats were comfortable, upholstered in soft, modern fabric. I chose a seat by the window and marvelled at how quiet everything was.

There was no clatter of wheels or hissing of steam, just a gentle hum of the electric engine working its magic. As the train pulled away, the ride was incredibly smooth.

I looked out the window and watched the cityscape transform into a blur of colours as the electric train gained momentum.

It quickly had three stopovers at mini stations in Soga, Ruvu and Ngerengere before the comfortable ride proceeded to Morogoro Region main Station now Christened Kikwete Station.

All the way, there were no sudden jolts or sways, just a steady, serene motion that felt almost like gliding through the line.

The electric train was sleek and modern, its shiny exterior reflecting the sunlight in brilliant streaks. Arriving at Dodoma Station, which was officially named after President Samia, was quite a nice experience.

The station itself was pristine, with clean lines and a contemporary design that made it feel almost futuristic. The train arrived at the station with barely a sound just a smooth, silent glide.

The onboard experience was impressive as well.

Digital screens provided real-time updates on the journey and the air conditioning kept the atmosphere comfortable