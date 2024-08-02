Morocco-Argentina Parliamentary Friendship Group Installed in Argentinian Congress

Buenos Aires — The Morocco-Argentina parliamentary friendship group was officially installed on Thursday in the Congress of Argentina, attended by Morocco's ambassador in Buenos Aires, Fares Yassir, and the group's president, MP Maria Emilia Orozco.

The Morocco-Argentina Friendship Group is comprised of 12 deputies representing the entire political spectrum of the Argentinian Congress.

On this occasion, the president of the group underlined the Congress of Argentina's willingness to promote the bonds of friendship with Morocco in favor of closer ties in the economic, social and cultural fields.

Emilia Orozco noted that the installation of the group coincides with the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Throne Day, stating that this last quarter of a century had been synonymous with "development, prosperity and the consolidation of democracy" in the Kingdom.

For his part, Yassir affirmed that for Argentina, Morocco is "a friendly country, a reliable and stable economic partner that respects its commitments", recalling the two countries' commemorating the 65th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations next year.

Stressing the central role played by parliamentary diplomacy, the Moroccan ambassador invited the members of the group and the Argentinian Chamber of Deputies to work hand in hand so as to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

In addition to Emilia Orozco, the Friendship Group includes MPs Emma Nicolas, Alvaro Gonzalez, Jorge Araujo Hernandez, Carlos Cisneros, Ana Carolina Gaillard, Ricardo Herrera, Marcela Fabiana Passo, Eduardo Valdés, Maria Cecilia Ibanez, Esteban Paulo and Agustin Domingo.