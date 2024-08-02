South Africa: Chikunga Reflects On 30 Years of Democracy As Women's Month Gets Underway

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has delivered a compelling address to mark the launch of National Women's Month, which is being observed under the theme: "Celebrating 30 Years of Democracy towards women's development".

The launch took place at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria on Thursday.

Chikunga said this year's observance is not only a tribute to the strides made over the past three decades but also a moment for introspection and continued commitment to gender equality.

"August has long been a month of reflection and tribute to the invaluable roles women have played in the fight against discrimination and exploitation."

The commemoration of Women's Month serves as a platform to pay tribute to the role played by women in the decades of struggle against all forms of discrimination, subordination and exploitation.

The 30-Year Review Report underscores the progress achieved in women empowerment. Notably, women's representation in Parliament increased from 28% in 1994 to 45% in 2019.

"Similarly, their presence in senior management roles rose from 20% in 2001 to 36% in 2021. Furthermore, as of 2017, women accounted for approximately 61.5% of university graduates, surpassing their male counterparts," said the Minister.

READ | Cabinet approves 30-Year Review Report for publication

Despite these advancements, Chikunga emphasised that "while these are significant strides, a lot more still needs to be done".

The year 2024 marks the 101st anniversary of women entering the legal profession in South Africa. Reflecting on this milestone, the International Association of Women Judges noted a dramatic shift from 1994, when the judiciary was overwhelmingly male and predominantly white.

"As of February 2023, 45% of judges are women, and the composition has diversified significantly. This transformation was further celebrated with the appointment of Chief Justice Mandisa Maya, the first South African woman to lead the Constitutional Court. Chief Justice Maya stands tall as an inspiration to all South Africans, especially women from all walks of life," Chikunga remarked.

READ | President Ramaphosa appoints Justice Maya as next Chief Justice

In addition to these judicial achievements, Chikunga praised Tatjana Smith for winning South Africa's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, showcasing the nation's growing prominence in global sports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gender-based violence and femicide

The Minister said the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) remains a critical focus. The National Strategic Plan on GBVF aims to rally societal support and intensify efforts against persistent violence.

Chikunga underlined the importance of a "whole-of-society and whole-of-government response".

She used the occasion to ring the alarm on the rising trend of extortion and fraud targeting employed women.

"We alert South African women not to be victims of such extortion and fraud," she advised.

The year 2024 also marks 70 years since the adoption of the Women's Charter, a pivotal document in the struggle for women's rights in South Africa. The Minister invoked the Charter's call for the removal of discriminatory laws.

"We, the women of South Africa, hereby declare our aim of striving for the removal of all laws, regulations, conventions, and customs that discriminate against us as women."

She said the voices of the women who gathered at the First World Conference on Women in 1975 must be echoed throughout the month of August.

"In the world outside, we are ignored. We are invisible, we are not important... We've got to change these attitudes toward us -- smilingly, if necessary, angrily if necessary, and aggressively if necessary. Otherwise, there will be no such thing as true equality."