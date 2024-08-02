Zimbabwe: 14 Historical Sites Declared National Monuments

Fourteen historical buildings and sites have been declared national monuments for their importance in Zimbabwe's battle against colonialism, as provided for in the National Museums and Monuments Act.

The monuments include Altena Farm near Centenary in Mashonaland Central, Gonakudzingwa Detention Camp in Chiredzi District, the Hanging Tree in Bulawayo, the Kopje in Harare and the Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South Provincial Heroes Acres, among others.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe gazetted the monuments in several Statutory Instruments published in a supplement to the Government Gazette last Friday.

The declaration of Gonakudzingwa Detention Camp is contained in Statutory Instrument 124 of 2024 while that of Altena Farm is in Statutory Instrument 128 of 2024 and the declarations for the Hanging Tree and the Kopje are in SI 124 and SI 133.

The shots that signified the start of the continuous battle phase of the Second Chimurenga were fired at Altena Farm on December 23, 1972 by Zanla combatants that included the late national heroes, General Solomon Mujuru (Cde Rex Nhongo) and Cde Samuel Mamutse (Cde Mayor Urimbo).

The Rhodesian regime established Gonakudzingwa Detention Camp in the Gonarezhou National Park for the detention of political prisoners that included the late President, Cde Robert Mugabe, the late Vice President Cde Joshua Nkomo and other national heroes who include Cde Josiah Chinamano and his wife Cde Ruth Chinamano, Cde Edgar Tekere, Cde Leopold Takawira, Cde Maurice Nyagumbo, Cde Naison Ndlovu and Cde Sikhanyiso Ndlovu among others.

The Kopje was the historical central point of the colonial township of Salisbury, while the British settlers used the Hanging Tree in Bulawayo to publicly hang Matabele soldiers during the Umvukela (Matabeleland) uprisings of 1896-97.

The declaration of the monuments comes as the country is preparing to celebrate Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day next month during which the nation salutes living and departed heroes of the liberation struggle as well as honours the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for their role in safeguarding Zimbabwe's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Minister Kazembe also declared Somerby-Stonehurst Monument in Zvimba as a national monument in S1 134 while Hurodzevasikana Liberation War Memorial Monument is contained in SI 132.

The declaration of Matabeleland North Provincial Heroes Acre as a national monument is contained in SI 131 of 2024, while that of Matabeleland South Provincial Heroes Acre is in SI 129.

Through SI 130 of 2024, Minister Kazembe also declared the late former Vice President, Simon Muzenda's residence in Mucheke in Masvingo a national monument.

"It is hereby notified that the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has, in terms of section 20 of the National Museums and Monuments Act declared KwaVaMuzenda and the Zimuto Street heritage landmarks which constitute grass thatched rondavels being where the late the Vice President, Cde Simon V Muzenda used to stay and the other structures along Zimuto Street include Dr Simon V Mazorodze Clinic, Jotina Flats and Single Quarters, Multi-cultural (Religious) Heritage landmarks, Mucheke High School and Misana yeNzou Houses, to be a national monument," said Minister Kazembe.

The Germany church building and Samutumbu site at Gutu Mission, in Masvingo Province was also declared as a national monument as contained in SI 127 of 2024 while Herbert Mine situated in Mutasa South District, Manicaland Province, was similarly declared a national monument in SI 126 of 2024.

In SI 123 of 2024, Minister Kazembe declared the site of the Kamungoma massacre in Gutu District, Masvingo Province to be a national monument. The massacre occurred on May 14, 1978 when the racist Rhodesian regime killed 104 unarmed civilians.

The St Mary's Basilica Monument was also declared a national monument in SI 122 of 2024 while Tere raMakate (Mutoko Ruins) was also similarly declared in SI 121.The Roman Catholic Church's St Mary's Cathedral Minor Basilica is one of the oldest buildings in Bulawayo and has become a religious tourist attraction and heritage site after it was conferred the Basilica status by Pope Francis in 2013.It is one of only 22 Basilicas in Africa, making it an important monument and man-made religious heritage site.

Tere raMakate is one of ancient settlements in the country with stone works similar to those at another national monument, the Great Zimbabwe in Masvingo.