South Africa: Officials Attacked At Mamelodi Court

2 August 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Thembi Simelane, has strongly condemned an attack on a prosecutor and a stenographer at the Mamelodi Magistrates' Court yesterday.

According to the department, a suspect convicted of common robbery and damage to property allegedly attacked the two with a broken bottle immediately after their verdict was handed down.

"We will not tolerate such acts of violence in our courts. The suspect will be prosecuted for committing this crime. It is essential that our courts remain free to fulfil their constitutionally mandated role in administering justice without fear of harm. Any assault on court officials undermines the authority of the state and will not be tolerated," Simelane said of Thursday's incident.

The Mamelodi Magistrates' Court is in Pretoria, Gauteng.

The department added that an investigation into the incident is being conducted.

"As the police are currently investigating the matter, the department is unable to disclose further details at this time. However, senior management from the department has visited the Mamelodi Court and all staff affected by the incident will receive trauma counselling support.

"In response to this incident, the Minister has directed the department to urgently conduct a comprehensive security and risk assessment, identify any potential lapses and implement immediate measures to address any gaps," the department concluded.

