Namibia: Government Condemns German Official's Controversial Memorial Wreath

The government has strongly condemned the actions of Sven Tritschler, Deputy Leader of the German right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Parliamentary faction from North Rhine-Westphalia.

During a recent visit to Namibia, Tritschler and a colleague laid a memorial wreath at the grave site of an infamous officer of the notorious, "Schutztruppe". Schutztruppe was the official name of the colonial troops in the African territories of the German colonial empire from the late 19th century to 1918.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Executive Director, Amb. Penda Naanda criticized the act, which was further exacerbated by Tritschler's social media post on X (former Twitter).

The photo, captioned "Incidentally, the narrative of the 'innocent' Herero and Nama population who fell victim to 'criminal' German soldiers is historically untenable."

According to Naanda, such acts of the rehabilitation of revisionist colonial ideologies by some members of the AfD are "provocative and unacceptable".

Naanda said while the German government is yet to fully atone for the genocide it committed on Namibian soil, this act is nothing short of despicable and dishonorable but also evokes unequaled pain and suffering for the victims and derides all attempts of the current negotiations working towards reconciliation.

"It reveals utter ignorance and moral failure on the side of Tritschler and his colleague and should resolutely be condemned and denounced unreservedly," he expressed.