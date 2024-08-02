Namibia: Theofelus Urges Responsible Social Media Use

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus this week called for responsible social media use, stressing the crucial role that social media plays in communication.

In a statement, Theofelus said during sensitive periods like election times, the impact of irresponsible social media use can be particularly damaging.

While social media offers numerous benefits in promoting freedom of expression and facilitating communication, Theofelus noted that it is essential to be mindful of the potential dangers associated with its misuse.

"The proliferation of fake news, hate speech, misinformation, and cyberbullying are just some examples of the negative consequences. When used thoughtfully and responsibly, social media can be a powerful tool for nation-building, fostering peace, security, and stability," she said.

Misinformation and divisive rhetoric spread through social media can have detrimental effects on the fabric of our society, contributing to increased polarisation, instability, and even violence, she added.

She said examples of recent insults directed at the Founding President, Sam Nujoma, and former President, Hifikepunye Pohamba, which have become highly pronounced.

"Not to mention the continuous speculations surrounding the Founding President's health and well-being. These unfortunate behaviors are not constructive for nation-building," she noted.

Meanwhile, despite all the challenges, she said that the government is fully protective of rights and freedoms, as set out in the Constitution.

"As we navigate the digital landscape, let us remember the importance of upholding ethical standards, verifying information before sharing, and promoting constructive and respectful online interactions and dialogue," she concluded.