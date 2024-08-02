Kenya: Does Unequal Testicle Size Disqualify Potential Recruits From Joining the KDF - Ex-Defence CS Duale Explains

Nairobi — The stringent medical standards for aspiring recruits seeking to join the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) came under scrutiny during the vetting of former Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments.

Duale, who was being assessed for his qualifications to lead the Climate Change and Environment docket, faced questions regarding the grounds on which recruits were being dismissed from training camps during his tenure.

Teso South legislator Mary Emase sought answers from Duale on the recruitment guidelines singling out one of her constituents whom she says was kicked out of the training camp because of his unequal testicle size, having successfully sailed through the initial recruitment phase at the county recruitment centre.

"I was calling The Honourable CS Duale to seek clarification with respect to the concerns that were raised by my constituents that those who were successful and had reported to the training camp were being chased away over flimsy reasons," she said, noting that the ex-Defence CS had declined to pick her call at the time.

"I can quote one of my constituents who was told that his testicles are not equal, that is why he was being dismissed or returned from the training camp, so I wanted to seek clarification from the CS to tell me what are the guidelines for one to be recruited? somebody who is successful, he has already reported and he is being chased away."

In response, Duale defended the decision, asserting that such dismissals were justified under current recruitment guidelines specific to the KDF.

He explained that the recruitment of the KDF personnel varies from that of the police and the Prisons services.

"The grounds given for the rejection of that recruit from Teso South is valid. Next year if such a person comes, he will not be recruited to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF)," he said.

Duale elaborated that recruits undergo rigorous medical assessments post-county selection.

He added health-related reasons, including uneven testicle size, could result in dismissal from training.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula also weighed in, recounting a similar case from his constituency and sought clarification on whether such physical variations constituted medical ailments.

Duale, in response said, "there are many reasons, the testicles are one of them, I don't want to go into details. The chairman of Defence, will agree."

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda expressed concern over the relevance of scrutinizing testicle size in military recruitment, questioning its necessity compared to physical impairments directly affecting operational performance.

Lesuuda said that the government should take such issue with the seriousness it deserves.

"I couldn't understand maybe someone has squinted eyes because of shooting and you know flat foot maybe because of running, I'm really wondering what work the testicles would really have to do with the joining the discipline forces," she said.

These sentiments were echoed by Suna East legislator Junet Mohamed, who criticized the practice of measuring testicle sizes as part of the recruitment process.

The debate around dismissal of recruits for what some members termed 'flimsy' reasons also sparked discussions on alleged corruption in recruitment during Duale's tenure at the Defence docket.

The committee scrutinizing Duale's appointment raised concerns that such dismissals may have paved the way for wealthy individuals to secure positions within the KDF at the expense of the poor.

Tharaka Nithi Constituency MP George Murugara called for a review of outdated recruitment criteria, citing historical precedents like the requirement for specific dental conditions or height, which no longer reflect modern military needs.

"Let the army hear this, it's very important. We know the historical background of the set pieces that were given in army recruitment including teeth. it was there to bite bullets at certain point in time in history. Today they do not bite bullets." Murugara said.

"We required tall people so that they will see enemies from a distance, today you don't have to do that because if that was the case the Chinese and the Japanese would have a challenge, eventually such things became disqualified."

Murugara termed the disqualification of recruits based on teeth, testicle size and height as "excuses" to prevent other Kenyans from joining the KDF at the expense of the wealthy.

"I think that whole code needs be revised so that we do not have human rights abuses. But they are not even abuses; they are excuses that the Army is using so that it is able to bar some Kenyans from joining the forces and as we are saying so that other people can actually get the slots so surely the army must open up on this," Murugara said.

Looking forward, Duale proposed parliamentary engagement with the Military Health Department to enhance transparency and public awareness on recruitment criteria, aiming to prevent future controversies.

