Rwanda: Paris 2024 - Rwanda's Medal Jinx Persists, All Eyes On Remaining Athletes

Rwanda's wait for an elusive Olympic medal continues, as the nation enters its tenth appearance at the Games without a podium finish.

The latest hopefuls, including Jazilla Mwamikazi, Tufaha Uwihoreye and Diane Ingabire have participated in various events but have yet to break the medal drought.

Mwamikazi, a 19-year-old cyclist, made history by becoming the first Rwandan woman to compete in the mountain bike race at the Olympic Games. She finished 34th in a 36-woman peloton during the women's Mountain Bike race on July 28 at Mount Élancourt.

Despite finishing 10 minutes and 24 seconds behind French gold medalist Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Mwamikazi expressed satisfaction with her performance.

"I am really happy with my performances," Mwamikazi said. "I thought I could not finish the race considering the quality of athletes who lined up, but I am happy that I haven't finished last," she said.

The young cyclist cherished the experience of competing at the highest level, viewing it as a stepping stone for her future career.

Mwamikazi's participation is part of Rwanda's broader effort to build a presence in competitive sports, but the reality remains that the nation has yet to make a significant impact on the Olympic stage.

Alongside Mwamikazi, fencer Tufaha Uwihoreye and Diane Ingabire (cycling) have also completed their respective events without much success.

Looking ahead, hopes are similarly tempered for the remaining Rwandan athletes set to compete.

On Friday, August 2, Oscar Peyre Mitilla Cyusa will enter the pool in the 100-meter butterfly at the Paris La Défense Arena. Like Mwamikazi, Uwihoreye and Ingabire, Cyusa qualified via a wild card, which speaks to the challenging path Rwandan athletes face against the world's best.

Despite their talent and determination, the Rwandan athletes are often outmatched by competitors with more resources, training, and experience. This has been a recurring story.

The nation's lone Olympic qualifier proper, Italy-based long-distance runner Clementine Mukandanga, will compete in the marathon on August 11.

Mukandanga, 38, achieved the Olympic qualifying standard at the 39th Firenze Marathon in December 2023, posting a personal best of 2:25:54.

As the oldest member of the Rwandan Olympic team, Mukandanga brings experience but also faces stiff competition from younger and more seasoned athletes, especially, as we know it, Ethiopians Kenyans, Moroccans.

Another hopeful, Yves Nimubona, is slated to compete in the 10,000 meters next week. Like Cyusa and Mukandanga, Nimubona faces long odds in his quest for a medal.

The overwhelming presence of elite global athletes underscores the difficulty Rwandan athletes face in standing on the podium.

Rwanda's continued struggle for Olympic success can be attributed to several factors.

The nation's athletes often qualify through wild cards, a testament to the challenging nature of the qualification process.

Additionally, limited resources and support for elite sports development put Rwandan competitors at a disadvantage compared to well-funded programs from other countries.

Despite these challenges, Rwandan athletes exemplify the Olympic creed: "The important thing in the Olympic Games is not so much to win but to take part, just as the important thing in life is not the victory but the struggle."

For Rwanda though, the experience of competing on the world's biggest stage is invaluable, even without a medal to show for it.

As the Paris 2024 Games progress, the focus will remain on the remaining Rwandan athletes; Cyusa in swimming, Mukandanga in the marathon, and Nimubona in the 10,000 meters.

While the odds of winning a medal may be slim, their participation is a significant step forward for the nation, showcasing resilience and determination in the face of formidable competition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For Rwanda, the journey to Olympic success continues, with each appearance serving as a building block for future generations. Paris 2024 shouldn't leave our athletes the same, in the context of the next Games.

As the nation looks to break its medal jinx, the experiences gained should undoubtedly serve as inspiration for those to come, reason being, other than Mukandanga, the rest of the athletes in Paris are still young, and can build on this experience for 2028.

The 2028 Summer Olympics, officially the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad and commonly known as Los Angeles 2028 or LA28 are scheduled to take place from July 14-30, in the United States.

And for the Rwanda National Olympics and Sports Committee, preparations for the next Games should start in earnest, so that Rwandan hopefuls are given a fighting chance, not to win a medal but at least to be in the mix, and give Rwandans a good reason to have interest in the Olympic Games.