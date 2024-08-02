Uganda: Shs100m for Gold, Shs30m for Bronze - Govt Announces Olympics Prize Money

The State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang has revealed that Ugandans athletes who win medals at the ongoing Olympic Games in France will be rewarded with money ranging from Shs30 million to Shs100m.

Ogwang, made the revelation on Wednesday during his visit to the Ugandan team vamp at the Games Village in France.

He said government would give Shs100m to each gold medalist, 50m to silver medalists while bronze medal winners are set to receive Shs30m.

"As head of delegation, I met with Team Uganda this morning, at the Paris Summer Olympic Games and conveyed government's support and special greetings from H.E President Kaguta Museveni and the Minister of Education and Sports, Mama Janet Museveni," Ogwang said

He added, "To reemphasize our commitment to supporting sports, we have set prize money of Shs100m, Shs50m and Shs30m for any athlete who wins gold, silver and bronze respectively."

According to Ogwang, the prize money will be channeled through the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Uganda is being represented by a contingent of 25 competitors in four disciplines: Athletics/marathon, swimming, cycling, and rowing.

So far, only two Ugandan competitors have been in action, namely; rower Kathleen Noble and swimmer Gloria Muzito.

On Monday, Kathleen Noble finished second semi-final E/F 2 in the women's single sculls to book her place in the final scheduled for Friday.

Unfortunately for Muzito, the teenage swimmer failed to qualify for the next round after finishing 8th in heat 4 of the women's 100m swimming.

Uganda resumes its medal hunt on Friday with eight athletes including Jesse Ssengonzi (swimming, men's individual butterfly, heat I) at 12:00 EAT, Esther Chebet, Belinda Chemutai and Joy Cheptoyek (women's 5000m, heat I) at 7:10 EAT, while Halima Nakaayi will battle in the Women's 800m at 8:45 (EAT).

The final round of Ugandan competitors for the day will feature medal contenders Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo and Martin Magengo Kiprotich in the Men's 10,000m final.

The Nile Post will be bringing you all the updates!