Tunisia: Swimmer Ahmed Jaouadi Narrowly Misses Olympic Podium in 800m Freestyle

Tunis, July 30 — Swimmer Ahmed Jaouadi narrowly missed the Olympic podium in the 800m freestyle event at the Paris 2024 Games, ranking 4th after clocking 7:42.83 in Tuesday's final.

The gold medal went to Irish Daniel Wiffen (7:38.19), narrowly edging out American Bobby Finke (7:38.75) and Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri (7:39.38).

Jaouadi fell just short of his qualification time, when on Monday he finished top of the 3rd heat in 7:42.07 ahead of Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri (7:42.48) and American Bobby Finke (7:43.00).