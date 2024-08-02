announcement

Washington, DC — The Constituency for Africa's meeting on July 30th in the Chevron Corporate Affairs Offices in downtown Washington, was nothing short of outstanding! The theme for the meeting was, "Priorities for the African Diaspora to Advocate for Africa in 2024 and beyond", and brought together key stakeholders in the Diaspora interested in building public and private support for Africa, and in shaping U.S. policy towards Africa.



The three key themes discussed in the meeting yesterday, were, "The Role of the African Diaspora in Advocating for the Renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)", led by Rosa Whitaker, the President of the Whitaker Group, "The Role of the African Diaspora in Supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA", led by Kendal Tyre, a Partner in Nixon Peabody, LLP; and "The Role of the African Diaspora in Advocating for a Just Energy Policy in Africa", discussed by Jude Kearney, Managing Partner of ASAFO & Company.



The key recommendations coming out of the meeting are being written up and shared with the African Diplomatic Corps, with the Congressional Black Caucus and Members of Congress, and with the candidates in the U.S. Presidential Election in November. The recommendations will also be shared widely in the Diaspora!



CFA President Melvin Foote was extremely pleased with the discussion yesterday! Said Foote, "We succeeded in bringing together some of the best and brightest African Diaspora minds in the country, to discuss advocacy ideas for the African Diaspora going into the U.S. presidential elections in November, and going into 2025. Certainly the follow-up will be crucial!"



At the conclusion of the meeting, CFA presented to Ani Joan Arugboh, who represents Chevron's International Government Affairs Office, with a copy of Chester Higgins legendary book, "Sacred Nile", which documents the rise of African civilization along the Nile River — the Pyramid builders!

Melvin Foote / Constituency for Africa Rosa Whitaker, President of the Whitaker Group, speaking to the Constituency for Africa about the African Diaspora and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Melvin P. Foote is the Founder and President of the Constituency for Africa, (CFA), a Washington, D.C. based not-for-profit organization that advocates for Africa in the United States and throughout the Diaspora. The mission of CFA is to educate the public about Africa and African development issues, and help to shape U.S. policies towards Africa.