Uganda: Bebe Cool Says New Album Aims to Unite Africans, Promote Opportunities

Singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has revealed that the concept of his upcoming music album is about futurism and finding opportunities

On Friday, Bebe Cool revealed on X that he is in the final stages of releasing his 'Break The Chains' Afrobeat album.

"The concept of the album is about futurism, realizing imaginations, finding opportunities and doing things differently from the conventional ways," Bebe Cool said.

The singer noted that the new album aims at challenging prevailing mindsets and promote a sense of collective oneness among Africans.

He adds that the album also seeks to promote solidarity and end to fighting for individualistic pursuits among Africans.

"We chose the name Break The Chains because we wanted to break the deadlock. The mentality, the mindset, and the thinking that as Africans, everyone has to fight individually. Teamwork prevails over everything else," he said.

According to the 'Kasepiki' singer, the making of his new album highlights the growing trend of cross-border collaborations in the vibrant African music scene.

"All tracks on this album were conceptualized and crafted in the vibrant Africa musical landscape,"

Mixed and mastered by Grammy award winning mixing engineers Jesse Ray and Brian Paturalski, the album, according to Bebe, features a variety of producers, writers and composers from East Africa, Nigeria and South Africa.

Apparently, the singer is in South Africa to shoot marketing and promotional assets for the album, and also strike partnerships with different music platforms to market and promote this body of works.

Bebe Cool has been musically silent and has not released many songs in the last two years.

Many believe that his increased infiltration into politics could be the main reason for his silence.