Uganda: Olympics - Noble Calls It a Wrap

Ugandan rower Kathleen Noble's hopes of winning a medal fell short after she finished second in the 200m women's single sculls classifications final E of the ongoing Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, in Paris.

The 29-year-old put up a spirited fight, posting a time of 7:56:10 but fell behind Algeria's Nihed Benchadli, who clocked 7:54: 25.

In what was her final appearance at the Olympics, Noble finished 26th overall, equalling her impressive achievement at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Noble's exit from the Paris Olympics also marks the end of her rowing career as she had previously announced to retire from the sport.

"This is it, I am retiring. Friday will be my last race. I want to move on to new phase of life, I want to start a family, focus on my career and I want to hand the tide to somebody else."

"I am so very happy to wrap up this season and move to something else." Noble said in a recent interview.

She will be remembered for being the first sports person to row for Uganda on the international scene, having made her Olympics debut at Tokyo 2020.