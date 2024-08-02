Uganda: Govt Decrees Mandatory Life Jackets for Inland Water Transport

The Ministry of Works and Transport has issued a directive mandating the use of life jackets for all passengers on inland water vessels.

This comes as Uganda's inland waterways face an increase in marine accidents due to seasonal Easterly Monsoon winds and turbulent waves, particularly from June to September.

In a statement, Fred Byamukama, the junior minister for works and transport, said it was important to adhere to safety measures under the Inland Water Transport Act 2021 and the Lake Victoria Transport Act 2007.

"It is a requirement for all passengers and water travelers to use personal Life Saving Appliances, such as life jackets, while moving on water," Byamukama said.

He highlighted the government's commitment to reducing marine accidents.

The directive outlines strict measures, including mandatory life jackets on all boats, restrictions on sailing times, and penalties for non-compliance.

"A vessel owner who does not provide life-saving appliances on board will be prosecuted in courts of law," Byamukama warned, adding that passengers who fail to wear life jackets will also face legal action.

The Minister explained that these measures are part of a broader effort to enhance the safety of Uganda's inland water transport system, ensuring that all vessels are registered, licensed, and adhere to the specified safety protocols.

The Ministry urges compliance from all stakeholders to prevent further incidents and safeguard lives on the water.