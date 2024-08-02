Rwanda: Volleyball - APR Women Seek to Retain Kavc Memorial Tourney

2 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

APR women volleyball club will be out to defend the KAVC International Memorial Volleyball tournament, which gets underway on Friday and ends on Sunday in Uganda.

The three-day regional tournament will be staged at Lugogo Indoor Stadium in Kampala.

Before departing for Kampala on Wednesday, APR women's team coach Peter Kamasa said the tournament is one of the biggest in the region, and his team wants to win it.

"We have to be calm and ready for the challenge. Our target is to win the title. It will be very tough but we believe we're capable of achieving it," he noted.

APR women will be looking to win the tournament for the third time in a row, having previously lifted it in 2022 and 2023.

The army side was drawn in group B against Cobra of South Sudan, as well as VVC and Espoir VC of Uganda.

APR will face Cobra in the first game.

Rwanda is also represented by Rwanda Revenue Authority Volleyball Club who are in Pool C with Ndejje Elites of Uganda, Muzinga of Burundi and KCCA VC of Uganda.

Police VC, another representative of Rwanda, will face teams including GLC of Burundi and COBAP of Uganda in Pool A.

In the men's category, Kepler, REG and APR are the teams representing Rwanda.

