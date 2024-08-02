Rwanda: Dylan Maes Reveals Interest From Bulgaria

Rwandan international Dylan Georges Maes has revealed that he could leave Latvian top tier side FS Jelgava when his contract expires on November 30.

"I have a couple of interested teams in Bulgaria. My agent is talking to them and it is very likely that I will leave when my contract expires," Maes told Times Sport

"For now, as the talks are ongoing, I would not like to reveal the teams until everything is done."

Maes, 23, was on the Amavubi bench for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho respectively.

He has previously played for Waasland Beveren in Belgium, Amadora in Belgium, Oroklini in Cyprus, and NK Tolmin in Slovenia.