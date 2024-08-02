Rwanda: Dylan Maes Reveals Interest From Bulgaria

2 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwandan international Dylan Georges Maes has revealed that he could leave Latvian top tier side FS Jelgava when his contract expires on November 30.

"I have a couple of interested teams in Bulgaria. My agent is talking to them and it is very likely that I will leave when my contract expires," Maes told Times Sport

"For now, as the talks are ongoing, I would not like to reveal the teams until everything is done."

Maes, 23, was on the Amavubi bench for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho respectively.

He has previously played for Waasland Beveren in Belgium, Amadora in Belgium, Oroklini in Cyprus, and NK Tolmin in Slovenia.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.