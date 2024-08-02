Rwanda: American Pastor Voddie Baucham Expected in Kigali

Renowned American pastor and author Voddie Baucham is set to arrive in Kigali on Sunday, July 4, to preach and engage in various activities.

The 55-year-old formerly served as a pastor of the Grace Family Baptist Church in Spring, Texas, and is now a Dean of Theology at the African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia.

He has authored several books including "Family Driven Faith: Doing What It Takes to Raise Sons and Daughters Who Walk with God", "Life's Ultimate Questions" and so on.

Baucham is a prominent speaker at conferences organised by Ligonier Ministries and G3, an international Christian discipleship organisation based in Greater Orlando.

Speaking to The New Times, Mathias Maombi, a church elder at Reformation Baptist Church of Kigali, confirmed that the American preacher's visit is intended to include both a visit to the church and other places in the country. "He will be the speaker on Sunday, August 4, at the Reformation Baptist Church of Kigali," he noted.

Baucham is known for his ability to Baucham illustrate the Bible's relevance to daily life while maintaining the centrality of Christ and the gospel, challenging and encouraging his audience through his preaching.