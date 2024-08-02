Egypt: Electricity Min., EBRD Delegation Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Mahmoud Esmat had talks with a delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), led by Managing Director of Sustainable Infrastructure Group Nandita Parshad, on a number of files, including the energy mix strategy.

They also discussed increasing reliance on renewable energy sources, maximizing returns from natural resources, unified network development projects and upgrading distribution control centers.

During the meeting, the minister lauded fruitful cooperation between the Electricity Ministry and the EBRD, underlining the future projects to transform the current network from a traditional power grid to a smart grid via building and developing its capabilities and infrastructure.

The minister said that his ministry attached great importance to exploit available natural resources and optimize them via expanding the construction of new and renewable energy plants.

He also welcomed cooperation and partnership with the private sector along with benefiting from its expertise within the framework of the strategy to diversify energy mix and achieve energy security.

The Electricity Ministry works on securing permanent, affordable and clean sources of energy that will lead to net zero greenhouse gas emissions, he further noted.

Egyptian Gazette