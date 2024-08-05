Africa: FAO, EU Launch €47m Program to Aid Eastern Africa Pastoralists

The Food and Agriculture Organisation and the European Union (EU) have launched a €47 million program to bolster the resilience of pastoralists in Eastern Africa.

The four-year initiative, named the "Pastoralism and Livestock Adaptation to Climate Change in Eastern Africa Programme" (PLACE), aims to develop sustainable, climate-resilient pastoral systems across the region's environmental, economic, and social dimensions.

"The EU has been a longstanding partner in Eastern Africa, particularly in enhancing the resilience of pastoral livelihoods. We welcome this timely programme as the region's rangelands face increased climate-related shocks and degradation of the natural resource base, further threatening the pastoral way of life," said Rein Paulsen, FAO's Director of the Office of Emergencies and Resilience.

Livestock supports over 250 million people in Eastern Africa and is integral to the communities' social, cultural, and spiritual lives.

Pastoralism, while a commercial enterprise, also serves as a social investment, providing ecosystem services with interrelated cultural and environmental benefits that are hard to monetise.

However, pastoralism faces significant challenges. Societal shifts mean fewer young people are interested in the traditional pastoral lifestyle, while severe and frequent droughts have devastated rangelands, resulting in the loss of over 13 million livestock between late 2020 and early 2024.

PLACE's holistic approach aims to foster comprehensive and innovative solutions to enhance resilience, improve food security, and establish sustainable livelihoods.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The program will be implemented across four cross-border cluster areas--Bahr el-Arab, Karamoja, Mandera, and Mara-Serengeti--spanning Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The program focuses on environmental sustainability, economic development, and social inclusion, and is expected to benefit more than 100,000 households directly.

Key efforts will include strengthening land tenure systems, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, preserving biodiversity and natural resources, building strong local economies within the livestock sector, fostering sustainable economic growth, reducing resource-based conflicts, and creating jobs.

The initiatives will aim to improve living conditions, ensure fairness and inclusivity, and amplify the voices and participation of pastoralists, with particular attention to gender and youth inclusion.