South Africa: Another Heartbreak for SA's Akani Simbine After Usa's Noah Lyles Claims 100m Olympic Crown

5 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

SA's Akani Simbine finished fourth for the second consecutive Olympic Games as the American Noah Lyles claimed the gold medal in the men's 100m sprint.

The USA's Noah Lyles won the Olympic gold medal in the men's 100m sprint on Sunday night in a photo finish with a time of 9.79 seconds, a mere five-thousandth of a second quicker than Jamaica's Kishane Thompson.

Lyles became the first American men's Olympic 100m champion in 20 years, since Justin Gatlin in 2004 at the Athens Games.

South Africa's Akani Simbine placed fourth for a second Olympic Games in a row, coming in at 9.82 -- a national record. He was just pipped at the line by the USA's Fred Kerley, claiming his second Olympic 100m medal after his silver in Tokyo.

Lyles was slow out of the blocks and Thompson led from the start, but Lyles' top-end speed took him past several athletes to clinch the victory with his final stride over the finish line.

Because of the tightness of the race, there were no immediate celebrations at the conclusion amid uncertainty over the winner. Eventually, Lyles was announced as the winner at the Stade de France.

On hearing the announcement, the flamboyant American, who claimed a bronze medal in the 200m in Tokyo, ripped the racing bib off his...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.